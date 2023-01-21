ORACULAR: THE WOMAN IN THE ARMCHAIR SPEAKS

The beings after the Anthropocene

will be formed of inorganic matter

they will be not unfeeling

they will study us

the way we study the natural world

they will have libraries and zoos

stocked with us

those following them

will be made of cloud

SOME DAYS

Some days I feel

I am turning to plastic

We all are

becoming inorganic

the next stage

for us sapiens

for us experimental subjects

EVENING IN PLAGUE TIME

We hand ourselves over to the media

The media hands us over to profit

we are not what we were

we will not be what we are

we are possessed

we do not even cry out

at the news