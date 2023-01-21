ORACULAR: THE WOMAN IN THE ARMCHAIR SPEAKS
The beings after the Anthropocene
will be formed of inorganic matter
they will be not unfeeling
they will study us
the way we study the natural world
they will have libraries and zoos
stocked with us
those following them
will be made of cloud
SOME DAYS
Some days I feel
I am turning to plastic
We all are
becoming inorganic
the next stage
for us sapiens
for us experimental subjects
EVENING IN PLAGUE TIME
We hand ourselves over to the media
The media hands us over to profit
we are not what we were
we will not be what we are
we are possessed
we do not even cry out
at the news