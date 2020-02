The sky feels like a k-pin

doused with some other shit that’ll kill you—

infectious harp.



::



The space between language—

shard of porcelain

from the dictator’s house.



::



Looking back—

so many lives like veils undressed

in the sullen dark.



::



Names etched on my heart.



::



Be grateful, the whole future isn’t a skull—

blue silk in the grey matter

like water from sand.