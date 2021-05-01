I like, winter nights, to find in a heat lamp

That beats and fumes, old memories

Rising in the banging

Of church bells through snow spray.

Blessed be the bell of liberty

That, ancient, keeps trying to ring,

Tossing out his faithful cry

Like an old soldier in his bunker

On the eve of battle. My soul’s broken,

And when I want songs of trouble,

It often happens that his voice weakens

Like the death rattle of a forgotten man

By a lake of blood, under a pile of the dead,

Who dies, without moving, in struggle.

(after Baudelaire’s “La Cloche Fêlée”)