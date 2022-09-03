Take immortality, God, but give

me this cold apple cellar. Take the souls

and other toys, but let us live: not-Adam and not-Eve not your son’s—

my son’s life.

Wet hole in a cellar

with wooden floor—is a Promised Land.

But no, we need cement floors

and the smell of cats and mattresses and a bunch

of soiled blankets. The city breathes though they poke us with missiles’ needlework.

Watch: a mad tailor makes of a city a headless costume without

hands. This is your human being, God, and not

a retail display mannequin.

The future is a door of mud

glass, the color of raw diamond.

This door opens inside

my chest every moment.

Each breath in

is a breath out,

sometimes faster

sometimes not at all.

In a time of war

the future jumps out

like a frog, no, a grasshopper—

one second—

and there is nothing: no future—

just emptiness, pulsating.

In peacetime: the epoch licks us off

in measured strokes

but now—

now the mad teeth of a Kremlin gremlin

chew on us.

And our land is decorated with bloodied fragments

of cement walls.

I see a soldier’s hat

diving in snow after my neighbor Miss Valya.

The murderers are lit

from inside by the saliva

of their sick ideas.

I see them twelve miles off.

As the thoughts jump like pebbles

on thick ice,

the breath turns into a white seaweed.

We are holding hands

while night hungry like an animal sniffs at balconies,

eyes whiten: is

anyone here alive?

The walls of this town are tossed out of the ground with their roots,

the staircases are torn up like unfinished

poems.

The body on the asphalt is a black-red sleeping bag—

is that a person? I don’t know.

Is that a person?

The evening jumps.

We have no place on this earth, you and I, God,

but you can’t drown in the sea of blood, sea

free of people. Watch:

these centipedes of tanks crawling on

their mechanical knees

won’t swallow this street, that street, this street.

Translated by Katie Farris and Ilya Kaminsky