The Often Misunderstood History of the Soviet Dissidents

In To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause, historian Benjamin Nathans sheds light on how the protest movement reinvented itself at key junctures and eventually to great effect.

Andrei and Gyuzel Almarik upon arriving in the Netherlands in 1976. (Getty)

Why do some activists and intellectuals risk everything for the sake of a seemingly unwinnable struggle? To the dissidents of the Soviet Union, that question was so relevant that it became a famous and ironic toast. Supposedly introduced to dissident circles in the early 1970s by Naum Korzhavin, a Jewish poet radicalized by the 1966 trial of the writers Andrei Sinyavsky and Yuli Daniel, it went: “To the success of our hopeless cause.”

Under Joseph Stalin, the Soviet Union had no lack of dissent or hopelessness, but there was nothing like a cause—at least in the sense of an organized movement. Autonomous civil and professional organizations had been systematically dismantled under Vladimir Lenin in the early 1920s, and organized opposition was rendered impossible even before the mass violence of the Great Terror in the late 1930s. But during Nikita Khrushchev’s Thaw of the mid-1950s, as the Gulag was emptied and Stalin’s crimes condemned, a space also opened up for a cause, which was sparked to life after Leonid Brezhnev reversed Khrushchev’s reform communism. Even as the cause shaped the lives of thousands in the 1960s and ’70s, it was nonetheless plagued by a certain hopelessness. This was, after all, still a world in which public criticism could quickly lead to the end of one’s career, imprisonment, confinement to a psychiatric hospital, or exile.

Taking Korzhavin’s toast as its title, a new book by Benjamin Nathans dissects the history of the Soviet dissident movement from its rapid rise in the mid-1960s through its almost complete rout in 1982, just years before a second bout of reform communism, Mikhail Gorbachev’s perestroika, appropriated its key concepts of transparency (glasnost) and the rule of law. To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause sheds light on how this seemingly marginal protest movement, largely rejected by much of the society from which it sprang, nonetheless reinvented itself at key junctures and eventually to great effect. It also sheds light on the risk-takers themselves: an extraordinary cast of characters, many of whom remain largely unknown internationally.

Western journalists during the Cold War tended to focus on a handful of prominent dissidents, treating them as the leaders of a movement that saw itself as leaderless and misunderstanding them as anti-Soviet or Western-style liberals. But as Nathans shows, many of the Soviet dissidents were, in fact, instinctively anti-ideological and, beneath the surface of their opposition to Soviet hyper-politicization, strikingly diverse in their political and intellectual orientations. They demanded freedom from an overweening statism, and they demanded rights. However, the key to their outlook and unity was not any explicitly articulated loss of faith in socialism—some dissidents remained Marxists or Leninists, while others became liberals or nationalists only later—but rather that they understood the struggle for human rights as an alternative to politics: a way for individuals to escape the all-encompassing claims of an official ideology managed by the party-state. The dissidents never aimed for the overthrow of the Soviet state, and even after they turned to outright opposition, they remained shaped by the norms of Soviet society and inspired by the ideals of Soviet humanism.

If the dissident movement’s identity revolved around a shared understanding that it had no leaders, no political program, and no ideology, it did have something of a founder: Alexander Esenin-Volpin. The son of the famous lyric poet Sergei Esenin (who committed suicide in 1925), the unkempt Volpin—the unhyphenated name on his passport, as he was born out of wedlock—was an outspoken eccentric who could sometimes be seen walking the streets of postwar Moscow in his tapochki, or house slippers.

Nathans describes Volpin as an “instinctive contrarian” from a young age, and that was certainly the case. Born in 1924 in Leningrad, Volpin entered Moscow University to study mathematics in August 1941—the very month that the Nazis invaded. Evacuated to Ashkabad in the Soviet republic of Turkmenistan, he became known as a talented poet, but by the time he received his graduate degree in mathematics in 1949, he had also immersed himself in analytic philosophy. Soon the mathematician turned poet turned logician broke with the system after his poetry and outspokenness landed him first in prison, then in a psychiatric hospital, for being a “socially dangerous element.” When Volpin returned to society, he immersed himself in the stringent logic of Soviet cybernetics and began to train his singular outlook against the political system.

In 1959, Volpin composed Free Philosophical Tractate, a work that had been gestating for years but that he bragged was written in one day. Smuggled out by a member of the Yale Russian Choir and published in New York in 1962, the book championed the primacy of metaphysical truths over the Marxist notion that ethics and law are determined by the economic base. Volpin’s blend of Soviet and Western influences converged as a challenge to not merely the Communist Party’s appropriation of truth but the deeper conventions of Russian-Soviet intellectual life: its “contempt for juridical formalities” and its “lingering romance with revolution as the paradigmatic form of historical change.” Volpin, in other words, may have been an eccentric, but the very idiosyncrasies of his Soviet path—not the ideas of classical liberalism—had turned him into an adroit and determined champion of the rule of law as the central tactic for the first human rights movement in the communist world.

If this made Volpin distinctive among many of his friends in the intelligentsia, it also distanced him, at least at first, from many of his fellow proto-dissidents, who were skeptical of Volpin’s legalism. They viewed his insistence that the USSR follow its own Constitution and criminal code as utopian, given that the ruthless party and the KGB rejected any hint of binding legal constraints as “bourgeois.” But soon enough they, too, began to realize that Volpin’s legal strategy was not in fact quixotic but extremely practical, in part because it fueled the remarkable publicity that the dissident movement gained internationally by linking it to the cause of civil and human rights abroad.

It also proved strikingly successful in flummoxing the KGB during interrogations. The 1960s were a period when the post-Stalinist authorities, who had committed themselves to avoiding the widespread use of torture and the mass terror of Stalinism, were deeply concerned about international opinion and so felt constrained by the laws they’d simply ignored in an earlier era. If the dissidents were only advocating that the Soviet Constitution and Soviet laws be respected, how could they be punished for anti-Soviet activity?

Much like Volpin, another early dissident, Andrei Amalrik, was also born a contrarian. Known for his “brash, fearless, and abrasive personality,” Nathans writes, Amalrik was first arrested in 1965 on the charge of pursuing a “parasitic and anti-social way of life.” Even if there were considerable differences between Volpin’s fidelity to logic in all spheres and Almarik’s fierce individualism, the latter would become an energetic convert to Volpin’s legal activism. During the late-’60s waves of protest and petition-signing, as the dissident movement proliferated in the wake of the Sinyavsky-Daniel trial, Almarik, the hater of rules, “learned to deploy Volpin’s strategy of legal formalism.”