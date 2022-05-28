Skeleton, some wonder if you are really practical

keening as you do through this city

ensconced in flesh, a tailored suit for bones

lost plush in skin. Is it a good life within

exiled in the singular anatomical body?

(Thanatophobia, mine.) Ok, breathe. There’s

oodles of oxygen for now—let’s live a little, we’re here!

Natter on, nitwit. I’ve had about enough of you.

*

Sorry not sorry, said death. He wasn’t fucking around, the

klepto. Meanwhile, the internets wouldn’t shut up about perfection,

elegance, the feminine ideal, that old regime. It was hard not to puff up while

lactating. It took heft to host the parasite. Pregnancy brought a swampy

edema. Bye-bye ankles. Nice knowing you, feet. Intermittent fasting?

Time to give it a rest. We’ll shrink eventual to the ultimate bone,

obits keening farewell, flesh! So wax zaftig, carb while you can, willy

nilly you’ll get there, we’ll get there together, we’re already on our way.

*

Sunday sloth is its own milk and honey, honey, am I right?

Kudos to you for rationalizing your lazy ass again as in

er “not writing is also writing.” Pussycat, I have bad news.

Lethargy is for losers. Be kind to yourself, the shrink said. I felt shrunk.

Enervating this dopamine addiction and tendency to

toggle between gloomy and elate. Yeah, one minute she’s

ogling men on the metro like some grody monsieur, the next wanting to die.

Natch, dear, you’re here! Don’t ruin everything, for god’s sake.