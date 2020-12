It seems to want to rain but can’t.

It fades to pink, an argument.

Relinquish the dream.

You can’t ever get what you want,

You can’t please any of the people

Any of the time.

Time just lies there,

Not fast or slow,

Any more than a line.

I wonder if the very small ants are afraid

Of the big ants, if they ever cross paths.

I wonder if happiness is ethical.

I’d like to do it all again

In silence now, in darkness,

A wasp in a fig.