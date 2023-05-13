Thin with disgust

Fat with wordless joy

And patience

Thin like the opening of the gate

You pray you’ll make it through

Fat like the other side

Fat with pubescence

With moonstone or pearl

Thin protection

Fat as the ripe earth, before it was turned

The black soil, a dense fruit, unwavering

The fat trench of the womb

You share with your sisters

Fat like forgiveness and

God’s Grace that delivers you

From the enemy of yourself

Proper fat

Fat like a second, third and fourth chance

As the number of tries it takes

For you to finally get right

Dear, don’t mistake generous for infinite

Every abundance that can be chewed,

Can be expelled

Fat like the girl you always knew you were

The fat redemption

Hope, the innocence they couldn’t kill, swells

With its daughter