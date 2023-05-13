Thin with disgust
Fat with wordless joy
And patience
Thin like the opening of the gate
You pray you’ll make it through
Fat like the other side
Fat with pubescence
With moonstone or pearl
Thin protection
Fat as the ripe earth, before it was turned
The black soil, a dense fruit, unwavering
The fat trench of the womb
You share with your sisters
Fat like forgiveness and
God’s Grace that delivers you
From the enemy of yourself
Proper fat
Fat like a second, third and fourth chance
As the number of tries it takes
For you to finally get right
Dear, don’t mistake generous for infinite
Every abundance that can be chewed,
Can be expelled
Fat like the girl you always knew you were
The fat redemption
Hope, the innocence they couldn’t kill, swells
With its daughter