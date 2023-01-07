The few weeks I was pregnant, whenever people asked

how are you, meg? I’d answer, oh ya know… with child

which I thought was dead funny. I don’t think about it now

except sometimes in a fitness class surrounded by women

trying to shed baby weight and I make the calculations,

(he’d be about fourteen by now) and then I look at myself

in the class mirror while women squat and lift their legs

and think, wow!, I look so good for having a fourteen

year old and then I’d think again, how if he was a reality,

I’d say it all the time and embarrass him in front of his

school friends and for some reason, I think he’d be

a drummer and wear green. I have no regrets,

but I wonder if he’s waiting in the sky somewhere

or doing blow in another dimension where he’s a rocker

and very much flesh. I don’t believe in kin by blood,

but I believe poems can give form to the formless,

that one can resurrect roads not taken in a line

and give it a name. It’s a novel by Virginia Woolf, I’d say

and rattle on and he’d wave me off but maybe read it

one day in college and think about his young mother

who wanted to be a writer and what she might have had

to give up in order to raise him at twenty-three.

He’d write me a song. He’d title it with my name.