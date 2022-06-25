When at a loss for words—during, perhaps,

a time of want or desire, when one’s body

is overwhelmed by light, as if by the effect

of Ketamine or MDMA, when overwhelmed

by the weight of the moment, the silence,

the look of disappointment in a lover’s eyes—

what do we call the moment, then, when

the words are finally summoned, like a

sparkle of fireflies, and by grace, by the

mercy of the night, what was damaged

has been restored? Freire spoke that one reads the world

before they read the word, which suggests that the

first stage of language is in the experiencing of a thing

to the point of knowing; in this knowing,

then—of song sparrows and house sparrows,

of catbirds and European Starlings, of a lover’s wants

and needs, one could say, genuinely, that knowing

to the point of the words conjuring themselves

is, perhaps, the truest form of love.

In Los Angeles, my lover drove me to the airport.

It was mid-summer, and along the highway, the neon sun

poked through a grove of palm trees, its corona

pink with a thick haze of smog. In my youth,

in the hope of producing a kind of love, I attempted

to acquire the words to conjure a new world—of which

I was god—not god as in God, but yes, as in the creator.

After watching the television series WandaVision, I see now

how foolish a person can seem when they want to be loved.

Maybe foolish isn’t the word. Anyway, we stopped

to eat ramen a few miles from the airport, and when

we returned to the car and sat inside, she leaned into me and

whispered the words, Don’t go. I whispered back,

I don’t want to go. And yet I did. I flew back

to LaGuardia on a red-eye flight. What is the

word for the kind of sadness that comes

from having to leave a place where one is loved?

What is the word for a lover who says,

I don’t want to go but goes?