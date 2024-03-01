Culture / The Nixonian New York Times Stonewalls on a Discredited Article About Hamas and Rape The Nixonian “New York Times” Stonewalls on a Discredited Article About Hamas and Rape The newspaper of record botches an important story about sexual violence on October 7.

New York Times headquarters in New York City on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Shelby Knowles / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Richard Nixon’s anger at The New York Times destroyed his presidency. In June 1971, the newspaper started publishing the Pentagon Papers—a leaked report on the origins of the Vietnam War that documented a pattern of government lying from the earliest days of the conflict. Nixon was enraged by what he saw as a treasonous attack on government secrets designed to discredit his administration (even though the Pentagon Papers were in fact far more damaging to his predecessors John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Baines Johnson). Within a week of the publication of the Pentagon Papers, the White House launched the covert “Special Investigations Unit” made up of so-called “plumbers” who were supposed to plug the leaks in the government. The plumbers would of course break the law to harass whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg and break into the Democratic National Committee’s offices. Nixon was well on the path to the Watergate scandal and resignation in disgrace.

More than 50 years later, The New York Times is caught up in its own scandal, which it is fending off with the Nixonian tactics of leak-hunting and stonewalling. On December 28, 2023, the Times published a major investigative report headlined “’Screams Without Words’: How Hamas Weaponized Sexual Violence on Oct. 7.” Written by veteran foreign correspondent Jeffrey Gettleman along with two younger freelancers, Anat Schwartz and Adam Sella, the article dealt with one of the most painful stories to emerge from the Hamas massacre of October 7, the allegations of widespread rape. Based on more than 150 interviews, the article contended that the Hamas systematically used rape as a weapon of war.

The question of rapes on October 7 had been simmering since the Hamas attack, gaining increasing urgency by November, when the Israeli government made it a centerpiece (along with unverified reports about beheaded babies) in its case for war. While leading pro-Israel advocates emphasized accounts of rape that they insisted amounted to a systematic campaign deliberately organized by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups, some pro-Palestinian commentators took a more skeptical stance, noting the lack of forensic evidence to cast doubt on the narrative of a systematic campaign of sexual violence. The danger of the skeptical stance, sometimes played out in polemics, is that it sometimes seemed to shift over to the suggestion that all the testimonies of rape were mere “stories” without evidentiary basis.

“Screams Without Words” initially seemed like a searing and irreproachable indictment that settled this debate. But doubts soon emerged about the article, both on account of the unacknowledged biases of the reporters (in particular Anat Schwartz) and also the shaky nature of the evidence presented. Key sources for the article had a history of false claims. The family of one allegedly raped murder victim spoke out against the article, claiming it presented an impossible story. A fierce internal debate emerged inside the Times itself as reporters not part of the original team found it difficult to verify many of the claims of the article. The reporting behind the Times article has been questioned both by the Times podcast The Daily and The Intercept.

Faced with a rising chorus of criticism, both internal and external, the management of the Times went into bunker mode. On Thursday, Vanity Fair reported:

The New York Times is conducting a leak investigation following a report in The Intercept about a yet-to-be-aired episode of The Daily addressing explosive claims of sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7. Management in recent weeks has pulled at least two dozen staffers, including Daily producers, into meetings in an attempt to understand how internal details about the podcast’s editorial process got out, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

One Times staffer described the leak investigation as a “witch hunt.”

Surely somewhere in the fiery caverns of Hell, Richard Nixon is enjoying a brief respite from his eternal torment as he learns how The New York Times is mimicking him.