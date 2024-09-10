Books & the Arts / Imagining a World of Open Borders John Washington’s compelling new book lays out the case for abolishing the hellish idea of the border.

Since 1995, the countries in the Schengen Area—a geographic and political designation that encompasses most of the European Union’s member states—have opened their borders to one another. The ease of movement between, say, France and the Netherlands, or Germany and Italy, was seamless for a period of three decades. But the promise of that free movement has been weakening for years: As migrants and refugees from North Africa and Syria have attempted to make their way to Europe, border security has rapidly increased in both intensity and scale. Finally, this January, border checks were reinstated or extended in a number of Schengen states. (France, for instance, has reintroduced them with all Schengen countries until October 31.) The border checks were touted both as a response to an increased terror threat and, particularly in Southern Europe, as a response to the influx of undocumented migrants seeking passage from the Mediterranean through the region to the relatively high-wage zones of northern and western Europe.

In April, the European Parliament adopted a series of legislative reforms to the EU’s migrant policy. Among other changes, the new legislation requires member states’ border officials to take and store the biometric data of every migrant over the age of 6 who has not already been approved for entry into the EU, and it fast-tracks asylum determinations at detention centers for migrants from countries whose asylum claims are commonly rejected (which human rights groups have warned will result in increased detentions, deportations, and the loss of due-process rights).

The closing of Europe’s borders, and its increasingly hostile stance to migrants, mirrors a similar process playing out in the United States. In June, President Joe Biden issued a dubiously legal executive order—utilizing the same legal mechanism that Donald Trump used to create the “Muslim ban”—that would effectively shut down the southern border to asylum seekers. At August’s Democratic National Convention, presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris promised to sign the “strongest border bill in decades” into law—“the border patrol endorsed it,” she stated to raucous applause.

The inviolability of the border, then, emerges as a powerful constant in Western politics, a symbolic order upon which fears of waning sovereignty and internal political and economic crises can be projected. Even if there may be disagreement on a state’s responsibility to migrants and refugees, all establishment parties seem to agree that the border must be “defended” and that border regimes must be enforced, even to the detriment of other human rights and international commitments.

In The Case for Open Borders, writer and immigration reporter John Washington offers a different solution: open the borders, all of them. Borders, Washington deftly argues under four modes—the historical argument, the economic argument, the political argument, and the environmental argument—fill both an ideological and a material role in the global order, as defined by, and largely to the benefit of, the West (though non-Western powers like China enjoy certain benefits as well). The book arrives at a time when borders are, as Washington writes, “simultaneously creeping outward and boring intimately inward, increasingly infiltrating everyday life.”

This “pernicious and paradoxical concoction of both limitlessness and strict limits” can be clearly seen, Washington argues, in the “bizarre disruption of the tomato industries between Italy and Ghana.” Ghana is one of the world’s largest importers of tomato paste, with the imports increasing over 1,000 percent between 1996 and 2015. But prior to this stunning rise, Ghana was home to a large, stable tomato industry. So what happened? “Free trade” happened. The rapid destruction of Ghana’s tomato industry came “after the World Trade Organization (WTO) pushed Ghana…to dramatically lower import tariffs,” which opened “space for subsidized foreign vegetables to decimate the local industry.” The structural adjustment forced Ghanaian farmers to seek work elsewhere, many in Italy. These farmers who once grew tomatoes in Ghana now grew them in Italy, to be shipped back home to further erode the country’s domestic agricultural market. Many of these migrants, Washington notes, “live in segregated clusters of shacks outside of towns where they have limited or no access to running water, electricity, or health care.”

The gutting of the Ghanaian tomato industry not only resulted in the expansion of the Italian and Chinese markets (the two main exporters of canned tomatoes to Ghana) into new territory, but also, and equally as important, resulted in a fresh supply of cheap, hyper-exploitable labor in the form of dispossessed and unemployed Ghanaian farmers. This “modern form of peonage,” as Washington calls it, depends on the harsh enforcement of the border system for its functioning: Workers from the Global South who migrate to the Global North in search of opportunity, like the Ghanaian tomato farmers, are kept in check by the threat of deportation, “shackled to their work permits, which bosses can use as a form of blackmail.”

To open the borders, then, would remove one of the key tools in this system of exploitation. It would also, Washington argues, be a boon to whichever country ceased to deport their migrants. In the United States, undocumented migrants pay over $11.7 billion in state and local taxes each year, and all immigrants consume roughly 40 percent less in public-benefits value per capita than so-called “natives.” The numbers are similar for refugees and asylum seekers, as a 2017 Department of Health and Human Services study found, the publication of which was quashed by the Trump administration.

Migrants not only fill jobs at a time where most states are experiencing a jobs surplus (i.e., they have more openings than they can fill) but also, according to a 2007 study by the economist Giovanni Peri, boosted wages by around 4 percent for the average native worker. The average cost for deporting a single migrant as of 2016 is $10,854, no doubt inflated due to the Department of Homeland Security’s outrageous budget. The net effect of deportation on targeted communities—to say nothing of the deported migrants themselves—is overwhelmingly negative: Wages, production levels, and commercial spending all decrease.