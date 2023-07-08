Now there are mini-moons, I read,
primordial crumbs. Or rather
there always were but now our instruments
are sensitive enough to register.
It probably means I’m dead. Or dying.
How I spend all day staring into a screen,
or typing, or reloading. Not a mirror, not a window,
a screen I hold in my hand, endlessly reach for,
sleep next to. Photogenic instead of
poetogenic: I like to think
the poem’s resistance to be about you
is poetry’s critique of you
and of how I cling to you
as though you were the world.