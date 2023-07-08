Now there are mini-moons, I read,

primordial crumbs. Or rather

there always were but now our instruments

are sensitive enough to register.

It probably means I’m dead. Or dying.

How I spend all day staring into a screen,

or typing, or reloading. Not a mirror, not a window,

a screen I hold in my hand, endlessly reach for,

sleep next to. Photogenic instead of

poetogenic: I like to think

the poem’s resistance to be about you

is poetry’s critique of you

and of how I cling to you

as though you were the world.