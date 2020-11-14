What used to be

a rope descending

my vertebrae to the basement

of my spine

grows thin.

In solidarity with my chemotherapy,

our cat leaves her whiskers on

the hardwood floor,

and I gather them, each purewhite parenthesis

and plant them

in the throat of the earth.

In quarantine,

I learned to trim your barbarian

hair. Now it stands always on end:

a salute to my superior barbary skills. In the event

of my death, promise you will find my heavy braid

and bury it—

I will need a rope

to let me down into the earth.

I’ve hidden others

strategically around the globe, a net

to catch my body

in its weaving.