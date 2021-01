We make the time pass.

See, the devices

laid out on the long tables,

such ingenuity.

This is the wave offering,

this the heave offering.

Waves

of earth passing

over you, into history.

You cling to the branch

the self offers.

It is slender. It is fragile.

Birds

flee from it

when you interrupt them

with your grasping

hands.

Children

die here, you know.

This is their only world.