I wake in the dark

and reach out to snug you close

and your arm

comes free. It falls from your body

like bread. Like

wet rope. And my not yet wakened

mind whispers,

This is what it means to be too

strong for this world.

To be a god, even.

And I chide myself to be more tender,

always more tender,

and as the terror of what I’ve done

begins to swell,

I grow gentle and then

gentler as I remember

you are not

here, have not

been here for years.