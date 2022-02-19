Please get that I am the trying

breeze going through the really

great great great world yes yes.

Please get that I am the drowning

helpful freedom of the storm yes

yes. Please get that I am the very

hot great great great sun yes yes.

Please get that I am the great

great great great ice that gives

you the freeze that you need

to get to melt into nothing yes

yes yes yes. Please get that I

am the sky great great great blue

nothing yes yes. Please get that

I am the grownd great great great

place helping you helping you

stand in grateful helpful helpful

helpful kissing her her her her

yes. Please get that you and I

greet the great great life from this

place of great great kissing life

life life life yes yes yes. Please

get that you are great form great

formless helping kissing kissing

great knowing the great great

great helpful kissing the trying

yes yes. Please get that helpful

loving thinking you help just help

kissing helpful loving great great

great world turn upside down yes

yes. Please get that you help me

by helping me turn upside down

too yes yes yes. Please get that

great great helpful kissing people

need to get that great helpful kissing

is turning kissing upside down yes

yes. Please get that helpful kissing

just needs to be gathered into this

helpful kissing trying hell of this life

to go forward to help me Hannah

Hannah Hannah yes yes. Please

get that you need loving kissing

to make you like me yes yes.

Please get that the kissing must

be great knotting of you me great

us together in this hell yes yes yes.

Please get that you kiss me helping

me kiss you yes yes.