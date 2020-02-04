It’s too cold for the first night

of a new season. All gone,

the neighbors’ cars. Are you alone?

Where are they? Perhaps the flight,



the one carrying your daughter and wife,

is delayed? But didn’t they go by bus?

Is everything portentous?

Is everything your life?



You’re waiting, obviously, for

anything to change: maybe a door

will open, a way through the wall;

maybe a folded note, a surprise call



will pry your heart’s elastic pocket.

Or not. Quick—try to lock it.