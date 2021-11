What’s this all about? Let’s do a list. Die

is last. Dawn is first. Underneath it all, the sea tries

to say the sea is all there really is. Fly,

pelican, fly. It’s not enough to love. Not even

to die is enough. Shouldn’t we somehow learn to live

with what sinks us? Here’s what works in the end: Spain,

maybe. Flamenco. Friends at my side. Lorca, still alive.