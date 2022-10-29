and then God is not like the sound the kindling

makes as it meets the matchhead, not like the buoy

in the bay invisible at night, not like the gravity

calling to the pear on the bough above the field,

nor the beam from which the boy you knew

roped a knot around his neck to yoke this life

to the next if there is a next and if not then to—

nothingness. God is not like nothingness.

If God transcends all, then God transcends language.

If God transcends language, we cannot deploy

language to particularize God. If we cannot articulate

what God is, we can only announce what God is not.

This is how I approach the divine; I study

the corona that circles the eclipse, which I’ve been told

not to look at, still there’s some elegance in the bright

blur of pain behind my eyes. And so,

unable to see the center, I trace the edges; I outline

the mystery’s border; like making chalk silhouettes

of the body at a murder investigation—a technique

no detective actually uses as it contaminates the evidence.

God is not the evidence. Not the residue, the shell

casings, the blood pattern, or the partial fingerprint.

Not the container or the object emptied.

I’m not saying God is the negation. I’m saying

the crime scene has been compromised.

I’m the one who compromised it.