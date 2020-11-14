Almost every man I know talks too goddamn much. All my

favorite poets are women & gods. What I really miss is the

pavement at midnight, my elongated shadow. There are

mornings when the hunger pulses through me, when I just

want to see a man die like an ox in a flooded field, where

every witness is swallowed at once by a minute of silence,

then continues the work of living. It’s not that I’m thirsty

for blood. I just want to be alone & with you at the same

time. G told me long ago she thinks I’m cold & I responded

for years by writing on shreds of paper, my mind is on fire.

She slipped them into her mouth & waited for the wet

grass of a man she could love. On my sternum there is a

thumbprint from where you pressed a seed into earth. G

told me, to be us is to die, before we kissed on the hood of my

car. I charged up & doubled down against my own death.

Years ago, I stole the necessary tools to bleed my idols & I

haven’t stopped drinking since that first cut. They’re buried

in my garden now, whispering into each other’s ears, fingers

wet with blood & water, combing through your hair. Two

suns live behind my eyes & while one rises, the other sets.