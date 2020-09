Meadows petaled turquoise.

They shiver like glacial lakes

Even when the sun shines.

A duck could be forgiven,

Then, the lack of grace

In a dry landing. The ooofff!

We each to Heaven send

At every bounce, a plea:

How about a little mercy,

For ducks’ sake? What the duck

Must think the moment the lake

Reveals itself a field of blue

Flowers & a few sharp stones—.

O God, where did I go wrong—