Past the strip malls and the power plants,

out of the holler, past Gun Bottom Road

and Brassfield and before Red Lick Creek,

there’s a stream called Drowning Creek where

I saw the prettiest bird I’d seen all year,

the Belted Kingfisher, crested in its Aegean

blue plumage perched not on a high nag

but on a transmission wire, eyeing the creek

for crayfish, tadpoles, and minnows. We were

driving fast back home and already our minds

were pulled taut like a high black wire latched

to a utility pole. I wanted to stop, stop the car

to take a closer look at the solitary stocky water

bird with its blue crown and its blue chest

and its uncommonness. But already we were

a blur and miles beyond the flying fisher

by the time I had realized what I’d witnessed.

People were nothing to that bird, hovering over

the creek. I was nothing to that bird that wasn’t

concerned with history’s bloody battles or why

this creek was called Drowning Creek, a name

I love though it gives me shivers, because

it sounds like an order, a place where one

goes to drown. The bird doesn’t call the creek

that name. The bird doesn’t call it anything.

I’m almost certain, though I am certain

of nothing. There is a solitude in this world

I cannot pierce. I would die for it.