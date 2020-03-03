Either an intruder’s in the house

or I’m shopping online.

An intruder or stargazer lilies

in a vase. A noise my body makes.

My body in a different room.

Yesterday we played I was

the prisoner. I ate the toy bread.

I tried to remember a song.

A song about a train we keep

missing. A noise the windows

make. Either burnt sienna

or terra cotta curtains. Either

I forgot my password or

the name of the street I grew up on.

I grew up thinking my clothes

were shrinking. I sang

this train is bound for glory.

I stole cigarettes from my father

while he slept. I prayed

for something terrible to happen.

What was the name of the hurricane

that shattered our windows?

Either it just happened or

we deserved it. Never enough time

to evacuate. Ready to check out?

The sun’s still there behind

the clouds. My body still

bound for glory. That grackle

flying into the mirror again

and again, or laundry

waiting in a basket.