I think about my kneecaps, my ear canal, the slight webbing

between toes & fingers; I think about brown bodies, my

body; how my belly ebbs & sinks & floats & calms in

water; I think about black bodies, about statistics, how 65%

of black American children cannot swim; 60 for Latinx

children; 79 from low income families. How statistics hold

history in the sharp end of a tack; my brother & me thrown

out of swim lessons for causing trouble; limbs reach & tread,

lacking know-how; how a statistic takes a term like access,

wads it into a crumpled shape, in search of any receptacle

other than a docket; our cells contain wet & wombing

history of sea & salt in our nervous systems; our cells crave

water & in turn crave equity; no magic equation exists to

explain why what’s made of water wants water; no need. The

human body consists of organs & tissues & hydrogen &

calcium & sodium & chlorine & water & water & water &

water. Why must my water offend your water? Fuck your

count of my offensive features—labia, mustache, mammary

glands, black hair on my nipples, thoughts in my cranium,

uterus, hopes sewn in cerebrum, words readied at tongue—

you dominate narrative: a scratched record caught in

dilapidated loop, white noise that coats ammonia down my

throat to attempt erasure; history of attempts. You cannot

remove water from water, sea from sea.