And as usual, early summer seems already to hold, inside it,

the split fruit of late fall, those afternoons we’ll

soon enough lie down in, their diminished colors, the part no one

comes for. I’m a man, now; I’ve seen

plenty of summers, I shouldn’t be

surprised—why am I?

As if everything hadn’t all along been designed—I include myself—

to disappear eventually.

Meanwhile, how the wind sometimes makes

the slenderest trees, still young, bend over

makes me think of knowledge conquering

superstition, I can almost

believe in that—until the trees, like

fear, spring back. Then a sad

sort of quiet, just after, as between two people who have finally realized

they’ve stopped regretting the same things. It’s like they’ve never

known each other. Yet even now, waking, they insist they’ve woken

from a dream they share, forgetting all over again

that every dream

is private…

Whatever the reasons are for the dead

under-branches of the trees that flourish here, that the dead persist

is enough; for me, it’s enough.

The air stirs like history

Like the future

Like history