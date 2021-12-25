after Wanda Coleman

JuneWe die.

JuneSoon we die in March, April, May

JuneMother may I? Yes you may.

JuneMother, your back is turned. Ah, there’s your face.

JuneWe march.

JuneJanuaryArberyMarchTaylorMay

JuneAugustRememberOctoberDecember

December

JuneWe march. Everyone is a world to someone.

JuneIf another person uses “knee on the neck” as

a metaphor I will scream.

JuneI teach myself how to run. Run. Walk. Run.

Walk.

JuneI pay quarterly taxes to the government of

the United States of America.

JuneTwo friends miscarry. L’s father succumbs to

pancreatic cancer. J’s mom is killed in a car

crash.

JuneI turn off the news because I can turn the

news off.

JuneI name the world. I name the time and its

sands.

JuneAaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhh

JuneA neighbor loses his wife and daughter in

one week. I remember standing across from

the daughter. I can see her face. Years from

now, on an astonished

Juneday, her son will confuse memory for

photograph.

JuneThe first snow.

JuneA world becomes a repetition, a cry.

JuneAmerica

JuneThis is your July freedom. This is your

threshing floor.

JuneMy mouth is lion wide. I reread

JuneJordan: “My name is my own my own my

own.” Lucille Clifton: “and the land is in

ruins, / no magic, no anything.” Gwendolyn

Brooks: “We are lost, must / Wizard a track

through our own screaming weed.”

JuneWe jazz. We

JuneI bite my fist.

JuneI cast my pathetic, triumphant ballot.

JuneShucking corn, I find a worm.

JuneI look over my shoulder when I run. Walk.

Lurk. Lurch.

JuneI pay quarterly taxes to the government

of the United States of—If another

person says “a few bad apples” I’ll—

Aaaaaaaaahhhhhhh—my mouth is roaring

with a human head.

JuneClifton: “the question for you is / what have

you ever traveled toward / more than your

own safety?”

JuneI

JuneI sing insufficiently.

JuneA word becomes incantation.

JuneOne of many graces.

June I haven’t ever cried.