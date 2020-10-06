Prisons and cops survive only in tales for the young

like twin Atlantises or two drowned boogeymen.

A cop’s as harmless a Halloween getup as any

monster, while a prisoner costume’s as taboo as a slave one

now that schools teach what makes them kin.

A prison is the far-off past of a structure

turned free housing, each cell wall knocked to sandcastle

ruin, halls reshaped and re-dyed in green paints,

former floor plans carved out like shores

into spacious homes, laundry and A/C a given in each.

Though prisons and cops won’t be found anywhere,

our youths still learn of them, and they know what they mean,

how they look, how they function, what it will take to stop them

if they return with new names.