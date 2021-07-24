the bears were swiping at the river

getting nowhere Look I said

to the bears the salmon are all gone

because of I pointed that factory upstream

What factory they said so I explained

it makes the parts that go

inside refrigerators specifically

the lights when you open the door

late at night with a craving

perhaps for something sweet

Let me show you I said but they refused

to follow me home they knew

I was sent from the state that’s why

I carried a gun and just then

a salmon jumped right into one

of their mouths See they said

There’s no factory There’s no factory

I must admit they made their case

I nearly felt myself swayed

toward a kind of belief

not in them or their world

but something that bordered

on love the lucky bear smiled

while holding his prize in his teeth

waiting to be mobbed

by his friends