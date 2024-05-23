Economy / The Origins of Europe’s Economic Malaise Everyone seems to agree that Europe is struggling—but the EU shouldn’t look to the US for inspiration.

Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, pauses during news conference following a Special European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, on April 18, 2024. The European Union’s waning clout is sounding alarm bells in Europe’s capitals. (Simon Wohlfahrt / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Paris—What a difference seven years makes. In September 2017, speaking in the opulent main lecture hall of Paris’s Sorbonne University, French President Emmanuel Macron rolled out his idea of European “autonomy.” With the right reforms, he argued at length, the European project could smoothly navigate the accumulating hazards of globalization. On April 25 of this year, from the same podium at the Sorbonne, Macron gave an equally long-winded speech, this time with a markedly different undertone. “Our Europe is mortal. It can die,” Macron now warned, a line recycled on the cover of the May 4 issue of The Economist. “Europe will fall behind. We are already beginning to see this.”

Macron pored over the dire assessments that now preoccupy the European Union’s political and economic elites: The bloc was being forced to fork out billions on global energy markets; it was digitally dependent on Silicon Valley, missing out on the tech-fueled capital accumulation that had remade the US economy since 2008; and it was overly reliant on Chinese green technologies and critical minerals just when Europe’s energy vulnerability, to say nothing of the bloc’s pledges to reduce CO 2 emissions, required a rapid acceleration in the deployment of carbon-neutral technologies. Claiming that GDP per capita growth in the United States had outpaced Europe’s by over 30 percent since the early 1990s, Macron cautioned that if nothing changed, the European Union faced collective “impoverishment.”

This kind of grim litany has become common on the European side of the Atlantic. And though there is little agreement over how to respond, there is a growing chorus about where the bloc’s problems are pointing: to the EU’s long-term economic decline relative to the other centers of global capitalism. A widely circulated 2023 report from the European Council on Foreign Relations pointed out that US nominal GDP in 2022—$25 trillion—had grown to be nearly a third larger than the combined EU and UK economies. Fifteen years early, before the 2008 crisis, Europe and the United States were essentially at economic parity. The report’s ominous title: The Art of Vassalisation.

Weeks before EU-wide elections held between June 6 and June 9 that are expected to send a record number of far-right MEPs to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Europe remains characteristically divided along regional and political lines. Calls for Brussels to develop an EU-wide industrial policy with major public investments and subsidies funded by common borrowing are hitting up against the fiscal conservatism of the bloc’s wealthier, northern states—in a replay of the fights over austerity that dominated the 2010s.

Meanwhile, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed a growing gap between those who say the EU needs to anticipate a future without the United States’ security umbrella and those who view as anathema any move that might estrange Washington. Even Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are said to have a horrible relationship, casting a chill over the German-French “couple” that is usually considered the final lever of EU decision-making.

These divides have resurfaced at a time when the bloc is especially exposed to forces from abroad. The hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate subsidies for renewable technologies provided by the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are pushing European industry further behind US companies. The United States’ spending spree is widening an investment gap that first swelled in the aftermath of the subprime mortgage crisis. On average, net capital expenditures by US corporations dwarf investment by their European counterparts: Between 2015 and 2022, according to a recent McKinsey report, investment by US firms grew some 30 percent, while in Europe it stagnated. The EU’s population is 448 million, over 100 million more than the population of the US. Yet in the first three quarters of 2023, Europe was the destination of $90 billion in foreign direct investment in new capacity, while the US attracted $300 billion, thanks in part to the rollout of the IRA.

European leaders also fear the flood of low-cost electrical vehicles and other renewable-energy technologies from China. As European states struggle to cut CO 2 emissions by 55 percent in 2030 compared to 1990 levels as promised, Chinese firms are poised to dominate the electrical vehicle market and the mineral supply chains used in non-carbon technologies. Upwards of 90 percent of solar panels installed in Europe in 2023 were made in China, while 25 percent of electric vehicle sales in 2024 are expected to be Chinese imports, a share 5 percentage points higher than the previous year.

Since 2022, Europe has reduced Russian gas imports, which have fallen from nearly 40 percent of imports before the invasion of Ukraine to around 10 percent in 2023. But a similar “de-risking” from China through targeted tariffs and import restrictions could prove even harder. After cheap Russian gas, the sale of high-value-added hardware to China has been the other pillar of Germany’s industrial base, the main engine of the broader European economy. Reuters is reporting that the United States looks likely to be Germany’s largest trading partner in 2024, after eight years in which China held the top spot. But as a replacement market, the United States could prove equally unreliable, depending on the administration in the White House.