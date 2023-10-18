Politics / Democrats Should Not Underestimate Steve Garvey The former baseball star wants to fill Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in California—and his celebrity status might just give him a chance.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Garvey smiles before game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Harry How / Getty Images)

“It’s time to get off the bench. It’s time to put the uniform on. It’s time to get back in the game,” former baseball star Steve Garvey said in his video announcement that he was running for the US Senate seat to replace Diane Feinstein.

The 74-year-old retired athlete has been weighing a run for months, talking to donors and Republican Party leaders along the way. In June, when he registered as a Republican, he told reporters he was considering a Senate race. Few took his bid seriously. After all, of the state’s 22 million registered voters, 49 percent are registered Democrats, 24 percent are registered Republicans, and 22.5 percent are of “No Party Preference,” according to a recent report by the California secretary of state. The last time a Republican won a statewide race in California was in 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger beat Democrat Phil Angelides for governor.

Republican leaders know that Garvey’s odds of winning the seat are slim, but they are nevertheless drooling at the possibility of a Garvey campaign. They understand that his celebrity candidacy would boost Republican turnout in the March primary and, if he comes in first or second, in the November runoff too. That would help GOP candidates in six battleground House races in the state. This includes Congressional District 47, which Democrat Katie Porter is vacating to run for the Senate, and 13, 22, 27, 41, and 45, where Republican incumbents John Duarte, David Valadao, Mike Garcia, Ken Calvert, and Michelle Steel, respectively, are running for reelection. The outcome of those contests could determine whether the Republican Party can hold onto their slim—221 to 212—House majority, or whether the Democrats can take back the lower chamber in the November election.

Under California’s nonpartisan system, if no candidate achieves 50 percent of the vote in the March primary, the two top vote-getters, regardless of political party, advance to a runoff in November. Before Garvey threw his hat in the ring, Democratic Representatives Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, and Katie Porter had already launched their campaigns. If these three split the Democrats’ vote, and Garvey garners almost all Republican voters and some baseball-loving independents, he could conceivably advance to the runoff.

A UC Berkeley/Institute for Government Studies poll conducted in late August found that Adam Schiff and Katie Porter were leading the field with 20 and 17 percent of voter support, respectively. Garvey was tied at 7 percent with Lee and Republican candidate James Bradley. Republican Eric Early, who has tried and failed to win public office many times, was at 5 percent. Now that he’s officially in the race, Garvey’s numbers will surge, likely pushing Bradley and Early to drop out. One in three likely voters were undecided, which is not a surprising finding with eight months before the March primary.

It isn’t clear if Senator Laphonza Butler, a Democrat and former labor leader whom Gavin Newsom appointed on October 1 to fill the remainder of Feinstein’s term, will enter the primary for a full six-year term. If she does, she would further divide the Democratic electorate, take votes away from Schiff, Porter, and Lee, and make it even more likely that Garvey makes it into the general election.

Garvey, a baseball icon, played baseball and football at Michigan State, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the 1968 draft, and made his big league debut in 1969. He played for the Dodgers (1969–82) and San Diego Padres (1984–87) in the two largest voter-rich metropolitan areas in the state. Last week, he told the Los Angeles Times that he decided to jump into the race after “a Giants fan came up to me and said, ‘Garvey, I hate the Dodgers, but I’ll vote for you.’”

Garvey was a 10-time All Star and the National League Most Valuable Player in 1974. He led the Dodgers to a World Series championship in 1981 and the Padres to the National League pennant three years later. He was also the MVP in the National League Championship Series in 1978 and 1984.He earned four Gold Gloves as baseball’s best-fielding first baseman, had a lifetime .294 batting average, and had 2,599 hits during his 19-year career, ranking him 84th among all players.

As a professional, he was popular with fans, cultivating an image as an “All-American boy” who didn’t smoke, drink, or use drugs. He was good-looking, polite, and always available to reporters, who returned the favor with positive coverage.

In 1981—still a player then—Garvey talked about a future in politics, including a possible run for Senate. California is a much different, and bluer, state than it was back then. But Garvey appears willing to be a loss leader for the GOP if he can help the party’s congressional candidates beat Democrats in the key swing districts while also getting back into the media spotlight. One can already see Garvey’s ads: Dodger Blue and Padres Gold with an arm draped around his former Latin American teammates in a shallow attempt to appeal to California’s cultural diversity.