Activism / Speaking Up for Palestine Can Be Hard, but It’s Never Been More Necessary It is unquestionably risky to show support for Palestinians. But the bigger risk is saying nothing at all.

Demonstrators gather in front of the White House during a rally in support of Palestinians in Washington, D.C., on December 2, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

In her commencement speech to Barnard College’s graduating class of 1976, Toni Morrison reminded her audience: “You are moving in the direction of freedom, and the function of freedom is to free somebody else.” Morrison recognized that the women to whom she was speaking would be uniquely empowered to “determine which life is expendable and which is indispensable.” She warned them that it was their responsibility to use their newfound empowerment to liberate rather than to oppress.

Amid Israel’s war on Gaza in 2023, many of us are asking how we can use our positions in society to stop the oppression of the Palestinian people. The past few weeks have offered ample evidence of the dangers that come with criticizing Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Simply for circulating a cease-fire petition, David Velasco was fired from Artforum. A wave of resignations by his colleagues followed. Journalists have been fired and forced to resign from major media outlets for showing sympathy for Palestinians. The list could be extended ad infinitum and it will probably never stop growing, at least not until Palestine is free.

Under such circumstances, why would anyone want to speak out? Why risk losing your job if there is no guarantee that you will be saving lives? For some, it can be difficult to find the moral high ground, given that both Hamas and Israel are guilty of atrocities. But I suspect that a much larger number of people who choose not to speak out have engaged in a cost-benefit analysis and decided that it just isn’t worth the cost of speaking out for Palestine.

Some are actively forbidden from doing so due to the conditions of their employment. For them, the only way of speaking out is to resign, like Josh Paul of the Department of State’s Bureau of Political and Military Affairs. The vast majority of those who are silent, however, do not have this excuse. They have chosen to remain silent of their own accord, in the belief that speaking out will not make a difference and could potentially endanger their livelihoods.

Fear of unemployment is a valid concern, particularly in a society like the United States that ties health insurance to employment. “If we had universal healthcare it would make it a bit easier for people to stand up on principle,” Josh Paul said, in explaining why more government employees did not resign in protest at the Biden’s administration’s pro-war policy. When our healthcare is at risk, it is understandable that some may be silent. They too can contribute to the anti-war effort behind-the-scenes, and their dilemma ought to remind us of just how interconnected the struggle for global justice is with securing basic employment rights at home.

For many, the cost of speaking out goes beyond unemployment or social ostracization. Even in the US and the UK, visibly protesting on behalf of Palestine can be a matter of life and death. The three Palestinian-Americans who were shot in Vermont in late November were merely wearing a keffiyeh and speaking Arabic.

But such violence mandates that those of us who can speak freely do so. By not speaking out, we are relinquishing one of the great benefits of living in a democracy. If we don’t use this benefit when it feels most risky, we may forfeit the ability to speak at all.

A wave of killings took place in Iran between 1994 and 1998, which came to be known as the “chain murders.” These killings targeted writers, translators, and poets. They were persecuted by the state because they had signed an open letter, titled “We Are the Writers,” in which they criticized censorship and called for the establishment of a writer’s union. One by one, the signatories of the letter were murdered. The first to be killed was the poet Mohammad Mokhtari, the translator of Russian poets Anna Akhmatova and Osip Mandelstam. Next was the Mohammad Jafar Pouyandeh, who translated the Universal Declaration of Human Rights into Persian. Their bodies were found strangled in Tehran. Through these murders, the state sent a message to all poets, writers, and translators: Don’t dissent, or it may cost you your life.

In Turkey, 700 scholars were criminally charged with circulating propaganda for a terrorist organization in 2016, after they signed a letter criticizing the government in Ankara for massacring Kurds during clashes between Turkish security forces and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party. Two hundred of these were eventually sentenced and received prison terms of up to three years. Those who were not criminally charged were subject to investigation by their universities, often leading to loss of employment. Many were compelled to leave their country.