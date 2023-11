Rain Dove (they/them), fashion model, activist, and nonbinary advocate, gathered with artists in Brooklyn on November 4 to prepare relief packages to bring to refugees at the Rafah border crossing. Artists decorated cash donation envelopes, backpacks with humanitarian relief supplies, and the outfit Dove will wear onsite with donors’ names to emphasize one-on-one, grassroots connections. Check out all installments in the OppArt series.