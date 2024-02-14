Activism / StudentNation / The #NeverAgain Movement Six Years Later After a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on February 14, 2018, hundreds of thousands of young people pushed for stronger gun control measures. How has their advocacy changed since?

Protesters participate in March for Our Lives II to protest against gun violence in June 2022. (Sarah Morris / Getty)

Just weeks after surviving a mass shooting at their high school on February 14, 2018, Jaclyn Corin and David Hogg became part of a group of Parkland, Fla., students who helped galvanize a mass movement. Using the slogan #NeverAgain, the students inspired hundreds of thousands of young people to push for stronger gun control and safety measures.

A major milestone for the movement was the bipartisan federal Safer Communities Act of 2022, the first federal gun control law passed since 1994, which expanded funding for mental health resources, extended background checks to gun buyers under the age of 21, created new protections for domestic violence victims, cracked down on illegal gun purchases, among other measures. The act also incentivized states to establish red-flag laws, which enable courts to take firearms away from those deemed to present a danger to themselves or others. Such laws now exist in 21 states and the District of Columbia.

Six years after the tragedy, many of these activists have shifted their thinking, strategy, and priorities. “We genuinely believed that we could prevent a shooting from ever happening again, because we were naïve,” Corin, now 23, told The Nation. “Now I understand that ‘Never Again’ is not realistic. And on one hand, that’s very devastating. But on the other hand, I think having a realistic perspective on the issue actually helps you maintain motivation.”

Part of adopting a new perspective for Corin and other founders of March for Our Lives (MFOL) has required shifting energy away from demands like assault rifle bans to what she described as a wide array of “Band-Aid” solutions. And while this mindset can be a hard thing to swallow, she said, it’s led to real achievements for the movement—like the Safer Communities Act—and fuels her hope for the future.

“In Florida, we were able to pass gun laws with a Republican legislature after the shooting at my school,” said Hogg, referring to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. “It wasn’t as big as I would have liked. But it has stopped shootings.” Since the law’s passage in 2018, Florida judges have used the state’s red-flag provisions over 12,000 times. “We can only imagine how many of those people are alive today because the law was used in the first place.”