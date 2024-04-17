Activism / StudentNation / Saving Paradise: The Fight to End Militarization in Hawai‘i With 6 percent of its land occupied by military bases, Hawai‘i is our most densely militarized state. But young activists are rejecting recruiting efforts and military influence.

Young people with Hawai‘i Peace and Justice during the Solidarity Peace March for Palestine organized by Citizens for Peace Hawaiʻi in January 2024. (Hawai'i Peace and Justice)

Pete Doktor was lost. Living in Southern California, with the end of high school approaching, he wanted to be a musician, but had no idea how he would pay for music school. His father, a World War II veteran with a wealth of stories on fighting fascism, told him the military was offering money for college.

Doktor had no intention of joining right away, but decided to take a qualification exam. The recruiters started pressuring him, asking if he was too “scared” to enlist and telling him that experience as an army medic would help him later find work. The idea of being able to find such stability and fulfill his “kūleana”—the Hawaiian word for responsibility—was eventually enough to persuade him.

But when Doktor left three years later and started searching for jobs, employers told him the basic first aid training he received was not nearly enough to find work in medicine. He felt misled. “[The military] has an arsenal of things to use to trap people wherever they’re most vulnerable or desperate,” he said.

Motivated by this dissolution, he instead sought to reconnect with his mother’s side and teach English in Okinawa, once a sovereign kingdom in the Pacific that became a military colony of Japan. His next move was to Hawai‘i, where he would learn demilitarization from the Kānaka Maoli, or Native Hawaiians, and “fight the global military empire.” For over 10 years, he worked to ensure that the most vulnerable of his students did not become prey to military recruiters as he once was.

Hawai‘i is the most densely militarized state in the nation. About 17 percent of the population is military-affiliated, and some 6 percent of the land is occupied by military bases. Its remote geography and limited housing also makes it one of the most overpriced. Monthly expenses in Hawai‘i average $3,070—more than any other state. A person making minimum wage in Hawai‘i would need to work 175 hours per week (a week only has 168 hours) to afford the average rent for a two-bedroom unit, according to a 2012 report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Costs have only skyrocketed since then.

That makes young people in Hawai‘i, especially Native Hawaiians, who face even higher rates of poverty, a prime target for military recruiters. Although they make up around 10 percent of the state’s population, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders represent 39 percent of the homeless population.

The military recruits its soldiers with the promise of economic stability and a rise in social status, taking advantage of increasing economic insecurity. Those who enlist receive an income, housing, free healthcare, various veterans’ benefits, full public school tuition coverage, and a uniform that blurs class divides. But activists in Hawai‘i are trying to protect their land from the military’s influence and prevent kids from believing their pitch.

Laurel Mei-Singh, an expert in militarization and a former assistant professor at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, taught veterans who were often Native Hawaiian and working class. She says there is a “poverty draft,” as the military is a rare institution “where there is pretty wide access to services and programs that enable young people to advance themselves.” One young person she spoke to knew five to eight people who joined the military and lived “solid lives,” but also knew three who died fighting.

Some of those who enlist “don’t make it home, but the ones that do, do very well,” said Mei-Singh. “They are able to live a middle-class, American life, that is defined by the comforts that are connected to it. Young people see it as taking a risk, and those from poor and working-class backgrounds are more likely to take that risk.”