Want to Save Democracy? Organize a Union in Your Workplace. Authoritarian regimes make crushing unions a top priority for a reason: Strong, independent unions are the best safeguard against tyranny.

Dozens of Starbucks employees and union supporters protested alleged anti-union tactics by the company outside a Kansas City Starbucks on March 3, 2022. (Kansas City Star via Getty Images)

It’s easy to feel powerless. The US government is enabling Israel’s genocide in Palestine and deporting immigrants to concentration camps in El Salvador. Elon Musk is gutting public services. And corporations, emboldened by the new regime, are urging it to go even further and roll back workers’ rights and public accountability. These forces can feel “too big to fail,” which raises the question: How can we meaningfully fight these powerful actors?

If you want to fight the rise of fascism, organize a union in your workplace—or get a job and help your coworkers organize. There’s a reason that authoritarian regimes often make crushing unions their top priority: Free and independent unions are the best safeguard of democracy.

Unionizing provides workers with the means of building power outside of capital and the state. A strong labor movement could launch a general strike in protest of a repressive regime that would shut down the economy and force concessions—or at least galvanize resistance and turn popular opinion against the state, as the 1943 strike at the Fiat factory in Mirafiori, Italy, which helped bring down Benito Mussolini’s dictatorship, demonstrated. The threat of a general strike has not lost its power: In 2019, during the first Trump administration, Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants union, helped end a government shutdown by calling for one. After flights were grounded in New York City, politicians reached a deal to reopen the government within hours.

Unionizing also allows workers to leverage their power to resist state and corporate demands, while protecting workers from retaliation when they speak out against injustice—both within and outside the workplace. In a heroic example of unionized workers refusing work to protect human rights, workers at a Scottish Rolls Royce plant in 1973 refused to repair engines used by the Chilean dictatorship. Their union had already issued statements condemning the junta and its torture and murder of their fellow trade unionists; this was a means of putting their beliefs into action and helping to save lives.

As the US government persecutes marginalized groups and as corporations respond by dropping their pretext of caring about social justice and ending their diversity, inclusion, and equity programs, US unions must likewise become or remain a means of collective advocacy. Rank-and-file organizing within Starbucks Workers United, the union campaign I helped launch in 2021, has meant that the union has spoken out on a range of issues—from LGBTQ rights to racial justice to solidarity with Palestine. Through actions like “Strike with Pride”—a national strike over the company’s cuts to coverage of gender-affirming care, retaliation against queer organizers, and removal of pride decorations from cafes—the Starbucks union is mobilizing within the labor movement to make these demands over human rights mainstream.

Even where workers do not already have left-wing sympathies, a strong and independent labor movement can change its members’ beliefs and make authoritarianism less appealing. Right-wing populism recognizes that workers are angry, but instead of channeling that anger upward, toward the corporate bosses and their collaborators, its survival relies on directing resentment downward, toward immigrants, LGBTQ people, and other marginalized groups. Union-busting often follows this same template, as corporations try to prevent workers from building solidarity with each other and instead stoke divisions within the workforce. Union organizing unites people around class, helping to build genuine community and solidarity between groups the ruling class seeks to pit against each other. Through shared struggle, workers who might otherwise have been attracted to right-wing populism often develop a deeper understanding of the ways their own interest is entwined with their coworkers’—including the coworkers who belong to groups that might be painted as “the enemy.”

A 2019 study indicated that even where white working-class voters had “psychological tendencies” toward authoritarianism, involvement in unions frequently “inoculated” them against voting for Trump. But the impact of unionization on members’ outlook goes far beyond the ballot box: Authoritarian regimes rely on the public looking the other way from injustice (or cheering it on), while the labor movement emphasizes that an injury to one is an injury to all and urges collective action to confront abuse.

If unions are our best hope to reverse course, what should the labor movement prepare for as authoritarians take power in the United States? The playbook for undermining or outlawing independent unions has several components, including attempting to co-opt unions, restricting or eliminating existing unions, and creating loyal or company unions to create a semblance of worker voice without giving workers real power.

Co-opting existing unions is one of the most straightforward strategies, targeting existing fault lines within the labor movement, but its scale is limited since it relies largely on the consent of the co-opted. In India, for example, unions are typically linked to political parties; thus, the RSS, a far-right nationalist paramilitary organization, has both a political wing—Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party—and a labor wing. In other countries, unions that were initially independent have since aligned with right-wing political groups: Poland’s Solidarność evolved from an independent union formed during an illegal wildcat strike against authoritarian state socialism into a supporter of the reactionary Law and Justice party.