This Week / May 31, 2024

Grab Him By The Law

Red lines.

Steve Brodner

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that moves the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.

Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.

For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories to readers like you.

Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Thank you for your generosity.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Mexico is Expected to Elect Its First Woman President

Mexico is Expected to Elect Its First Woman President Mexico is Expected to Elect Its First Woman President

Mexican elections are scheduled for June 2, following a surge of violence that led to the assassination of 34 candidates or potential candidates.

OppArt / Felipe Galindo

Art of Protest in Israel

Art of Protest in Israel Art of Protest in Israel

Artists stand up for the protection of ALL children.Inspired by the group Parents Against Child Detention. The entire project can be viewed here.

OppArt / Various Contributors

Better Off

Better Off Better Off

Tell it again.

OppArt / Lalo Alcaraz

Trompe-L’oeil-ito

Trompe-L’oeil-ito Trompe-L’oeil-ito

Magavision.

OppArt / Steve Brodner

Peru Surf Break

Surfers Are Fighting to Save the Waves—and the Planet Surfers Are Fighting to Save the Waves—and the Planet

By the end of the century, the world could lose almost half of its sandy beaches. But a movement of surfers across Latin America is working to protect the coastal-marine environme...

StudentNation / Ilana Cohen

Curtains

Curtains Curtains

Don’t look now.

OppArt / Selçuk Demirel