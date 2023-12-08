This Week / December 8, 2023

#99.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

More from The Nation

OpenAI

OpenAI OpenAI

Meatwads.

OppArt / Drew Sheneman

Home. School.

Home. School. Home. School.

Life for thousands of civilians caught in the crossfire.

OppArt / The Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee

The FIDF gala.

The “Friends of the IDF” Gala Was Like a Rich Kid’s Bar Mitzvah—Until the Protest Started The “Friends of the IDF” Gala Was Like a Rich Kid’s Bar Mitzvah—Until the Protest Started

Pro-IDF revelers were getting drunk, dancing, and bidding on VIP passes to Shaq’s Fun House. (Really.) But anti-Zionist Israeli activists had other plans.

Sophie Hurwitz

Demonstrators gather in front of the White House during a rally in support of Palestinians in Washington, D.C., on December 2, 2023.

Speaking Up for Palestine Can Be Hard, but It’s Never Been More Necessary Speaking Up for Palestine Can Be Hard, but It’s Never Been More Necessary

It is unquestionably risky to show support for Palestinians. But the bigger risk is saying nothing at all.

Rebecca Ruth Gould

Humanitarian Aid

Humanitarian Aid Humanitarian Aid

Ceasefire in the Middle East has led to the release of hostages and allowed aid to reach Gaza civilians, who suffered from Israeli bombardment’s supply shortages.

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

A Nation Mourns

A Nation Mourns A Nation Mourns

Rest in pieces.

The Greater Quiet / Steve Brodner