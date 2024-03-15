This Week / March 15, 2024

Chutzpah Ball Soup

Red lines.

Steve Brodner

Thank you for reading The Nation!

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read. It takes a dedicated team to publish timely, deeply researched pieces like this one. For over 150 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and democracy. Today, in a time of media austerity, articles like the one you just read are vital ways to speak truth to power and cover issues that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

This month, we are calling on those who value us to support our Spring Fundraising Campaign and make the work we do possible. The Nation is not beholden to advertisers or corporate owners—we answer only to you, our readers.

Can you help us reach our $20,000 goal this month? Donate today to ensure we can continue to publish journalism on the most important issues of the day, from climate change and abortion access to the Supreme Court and the peace movement. The Nation can help you make sense of this moment, and much more.

Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

More from The Nation

Democratic Socialists of America

“You’re Not a Socialist if You’re Not Fighting for the Palestinian People” “You’re Not a Socialist if You’re Not Fighting for the Palestinian People”

Nearly 300 members of the Young Democratic Socialists of America met for its winter conference earlier this month to discuss and debate the organization’s strategy ahead of the 20...

StudentNation / Zurie Pope

Pro-Palestine banners on a building with Starbucks logo in foreground

How the Palestinian Justice Movement Helped Starbucks Workers United How the Palestinian Justice Movement Helped Starbucks Workers United

Starbucks worker organizing produced a historic union breakthrough, and this victory came about in part because of solidarity with Palestine.

Jonathan Rosenblum

Members of United Auto Workers on a picket line in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on September 20, 2023.

Why the Environmental Justice Movement Should Support the UAW Organizing Drive Why the Environmental Justice Movement Should Support the UAW Organizing Drive

A progressive version of the right’s Southern strategy could remake our politics—and ensure that the cars of the future, and the batteries they run on, are built by union labor.

Bill Gallegos and Manuel Pastor

Only Revolutionary Love Can Save Us Now

Only Revolutionary Love Can Save Us Now Only Revolutionary Love Can Save Us Now

Martin Luther King Jr’s 1967 speech condemning the Vietnam War offers a powerful moral compass as we face the challenges of our time.

Michelle Alexander

The Future Is Dry

The Future Is Dry The Future Is Dry

Our dwindling water supply threatens our survival.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

Prison Labor

Prison Labor Prison Labor

13th Amendment Farm.

OppArt / Jen Sorensen