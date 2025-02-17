Activism / After a North Carolina Election Loss, Amazon Union Organizers Must Think Bigger, Bolder Local organizers built a multiracial, multigenerational union with grassroots energy and tenacity. But Amazon is too big to beat through site-by-site organizing and striking.

A band of Davids: The CAUSE union built a multiracial, multigenerational, grassroots coalition—but was simply too small to prevail against the Amazon corporate Goliath.

(Courtesy of Jonathan Rosenblum)

Garner, NC—The result in the end was disappointing, but not surprising.

By an overwhelming 2,447 to 829, Amazon workers at the massive RDU1 warehouse here rejected union representation in six days of balloting last week.

The campaign pitted the independent union CAUSE—Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment—against the second-largest private employer in the US.

To label this a David-versus-Goliath fight would be an understatement. CAUSE is a homegrown union, started by RDU1 workers three years ago around core demands including a $30-an-hour starting wage, more paid time off, reasonable lunch breaks, and safety. The CAUSE members scrabbled together a bare-bones campaign budget with online fundraising campaigns and small grants. They built the fight with their own unpaid time and community volunteers.

Amazon, implacably hostile to worker power, brought its full arsenal of union busting to RDU1. Atter the union filed for an election last December, Amazon began staging around-the-clock anti-union meetings—brainwashing sessions, in which company lawyers and managers threatened workers with loss of their already-meager benefits, characterized bargaining as a futile process, and engaged in character assassination of CAUSE leaders. Amazon played the race and xenophobia cards to split the workforce: Managers told Latino workers that the union was just for Black workers, and they cynically highlighted the Trump deportation machine to further intimidate immigrant workers, who constitute a quarter or more of the RDU1 workforce.

Managers roamed the warehouse floor and singled out union supporters for harassment. In break rooms, CAUSE organizers reported, the company played “Vote No” videos on a continuous loop. They posted huge “Vote No” banners throughout the workplace. Anti-union literature was plastered everywhere, even in the bathroom stalls, while pro-union literature was promptly taken down. In the week leading up to the vote, Amazon erected fencing around the warehouse, posted security guards, and even arrested an Amazon worker—a union leader from the JFK8 facility in Staten Island, New York, who had come down to North Carolina to campaign with CAUSE.

For the last two months, RDU1 has been a zone of class warfare, albeit extremely lopsided.

It did not help matters that CAUSE fell short in several areas of organizing fundamentals. I spent several days in late January working directly with the CAUSE organizers in Garner, and among allies they were quite forthcoming about these shortcomings. The union filed its election petition above the requisite 30 percent threshold for union card sign-up, but well below the supermajority needed to endure the union-busting war.

In an environment where narrative control is decisive, CAUSE organizers recognized that they had allowed workplace discussions to drift away from the workers’ core demands. They spent considerable time responding to the boss’s latest lies and misrepresentations and focused a lot on legalistic processes as opposed to framing the fight about power and control. Crucially, I saw that, in the face of this withering anti-union campaign, the union had not been able to sustain a broad enough structure inside RDU1—organizing committee members, each with their own discrete group of workers they were responsible for—to weather the bosses’ firestorm. That is a main reason CAUSE organizers opted to not conduct a “structure test”—like a warehouse-wide “vote yes” petition—in the run-up to the balloting. Such a structure test would have assessed their true support and locked in “yes” votes.