This Week / November 17, 2023

A Tale of Two Rallies

X on toast.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

Why These Teachers Unions Are Demanding a Cease-Fire

Why These Teachers Unions Are Demanding a Cease-Fire

A flurry of state and local teachers unions have passed cease-fire resolutions, but few national unions have followed.

Highlights / Sarah Lazare

War, What Is It Good For?

War, What Is It Good For?

The profiteers.

OppArt / Sue Coe

President of Israel Isaac Herzog speaks on video during the March For Israel at the National Mall on November 14, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

The March for Israel Was a Hate Rally

What kind of gathering against anti-Semitism invites anti-Semites?

Dave Zirin

Attendees make their way into Moscone South for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held at Moscone Center in San Francisco, Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The Forces That Nearly Murdered Me Are Meeting In San Francisco Today

I was almost killed by Philippine troops upholding the global economic order on display at this week’s APEC Summit.

Brandon Lee

lavette mayes posing outside of her home

How We Ended Cash Bail in Illinois

Lessons from a successful struggle.

Will Tanzman

Leaders in Destruction

Leaders in Destruction

Civilians caught in the middle.

OppArt / Rob Rogers