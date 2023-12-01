This Week / December 1, 2023
A Nation Mourns
Rest in pieces.
Rest in pieces.
This was part of an art project placed on Harvard’s campus.
Torn fabric.
If public health is about human health and flourishing, then assault, torture, murder, and war are all our business.
Days after the attempted murder of three Palestinian students in Vermont, Brown University asked the city to drop the charges against members of Jews for Ceasefire Now, but remain...
“A statement from millions moving as one affirming a single truth: that what is done to one, must be felt by us all.” —Ru Freeman
The writer, who died last month, spent a lifetime breaking silences around sex.