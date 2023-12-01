This Week / December 1, 2023

A Nation Mourns

Rest in pieces.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

Homeland : A Poem

This was part of an art project placed on Harvard’s campus.

OppArt / Safaa Salem

Signs

Torn fabric.

OppArt / Steve Brodner

A peace walk in Cologne, Germany, on November 19, 2023.

If public health is about human health and flourishing, then assault, torture, murder, and war are all our business.

Gregg Gonsalves

Brown University Protest for Divestment

Days after the attempted murder of three Palestinian students in Vermont, Brown University asked the city to drop the charges against members of Jews for Ceasefire Now, but remain...

StudentNation / Nicholas Miller

A Historic March in London

“A statement from millions moving as one affirming a single truth: that what is done to one, must be felt by us all.” —Ru Freeman

OppArt / Ru Freeman

Close up photograph of Amber Hollibaugh looking up into camerca

The writer, who died last month, spent a lifetime breaking silences around sex.

JoAnn Wypijewski