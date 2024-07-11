Say Their Names: Journalists Killed in Gaza

Since October 7, 108 media workers have been killed—103 Palestinian, two Israeli, and three Lebanese—and 32 journalists injured.

Rosa Borrás
Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Rosa BorrásRosa Borrás, is a Mexican artist who studied graphic design at the Escuela de Diseño de Bellas Artes and painting at the Massachusetts College of Art. She has has exhibited extensively in Mexico and abroad. She is a member of the Mexican Women Artists Museum and the Red Disidenta.


Say Their Names: Journalists Killed in Gaza

