NATO Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Trump, the President Who Would Be King The NATO secretary general had one mission: Keep Trump happy. And to keep Trump happy, you sacrifice your dignity and play the vassal.

President Donald Trump arrives for a NATO Summit dinner at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 24, 2025.

(Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Hague, Netherlands—The Huis ten Bosch Palace sits just east of The Hague’s city center, nestled in the Haagse Bos woods like a fairytale relic. Its manicured gardens stretch toward a private lake; its marble foyers, lacquered panels, and baroque ceilings glint beneath chandeliers. The residence of the Dutch royal family is normally reserved for quiet ceremonies, seasonal portraits, and the occasional diplomatic courtesy. And on the opening night of the NATO summit, it was the stage for a kind of old-world pageantry of long-lost monarchs but remade for Donald Trump, the president who would be king.

While European heads of state gathered on the first day of the summit to finalize a controversial 5 percent spending pledge, Trump was late to the statecraft. But he was on time to dine with the royal family and other heads of state. He spent the night in the palace and awoke to breakfast with the king and queen.

When Trump showed up at NATO’s formal sessions the next day, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte enthusiastically praised Trump for his show of strength in Iran and for forcing NATO members to each agree to 5 percent spending on defense. “I just want to recognize your decisive action on Iran. You are a man of strength, but you are also a man of peace,” Rutte told Trump in front of reporters.

Before flying home later that day, Trump opened his closing remarks not by thanking Rutte, but by gushing about the Dutch royal family. “I want to thank them for the royal treatment they’ve given us,” he said, hitting the word “royal” hard, smiling. “Couldn’t have been nicer.”

Trump has never hidden his admiration for monarchy. But this moment was about more than personal taste—it was about projection. Trump had come to play king himself, and the summit was structured to oblige. And Rutte, once the Netherland’s longest-serving prime minister and mild-mannered center-right technocrat and now NATO’s secretary general, played the role of vassal with unnerving enthusiasm.

At a time when the transatlantic alliance is under its greatest strain since the Cold War, Rutte had one mission: Avoid a rupture. That meant keeping Trump happy, and to keep Trump happy, you treat him like a monarch.

Rutte made sure this summit was stripped of surprises. There would be no replay of 2018, when Trump publicly dressed down Germany’s then-Chancellor Angela Merkel for her country’s military spending and dependence on Russian gas. That scene, where Trump accused NATO’s members of being essentially freeloaders and threatening to go his “own way,” had stunned European leaders. Not least because it revealed Trump’s contempt not only for diplomacy but for the idea of alliance itself.

Back then, Trump demanded that members spend 4 percent of GDP on defense, double the agreed NATO target. At the time, it seemed absurd. Most countries were still falling short of their agreed 2 percent mandate.

But at this summit, Rutte pulled off the seemingly impossible. He rallied NATO’s European members to commit to a 5 percent target by 2030. The move was a stunning diplomatic feat, and Rutte was widely praised in Brussels and Washington policy circles. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “It is no exaggeration to call this summit historic,” given its importance to raising defense spending, which has long been considered an out-of-reach goal. But it came at a cost: public, cartoonish obsequiousness toward Trump.

A text Rutte sent to Trump was leaked by Trump himself on Truth Social. “You’re flying into another big success in The Hague this evening,” it read. “Europe is going to pay in a BIG way, as they should, and it will be your win.” Later on, Rutte referred to Trump as “Daddy” when responding to reporters’ questions about Trump’s expletive-laden remarks to rebuke Iran on Tuesday.