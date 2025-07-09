World / Iranian Women Don’t Need Saving Israel and the United States say that their attacks on Iran are for the benefit of its women. Iranian feminists couldn’t disagree more.

Young Iranian women walk past a banner featuring portraits of the IRGC generals and nuclear scientists who were killed in Israeli attacks, in northern Tehran, June 30, 2025. (Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On June 14, a day after Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Iranian public. “As we achieve our objective, we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom… This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard. Woman, Life, Freedom. Zan, Zindagi, Azadi,” he said.

The slogan Netanyahu invoked originated in the Kurdish women’s movement and spread widely in Iran after Jina (Mahsa) Amini died in state custody in 2022, following her arrest for allegedly violating the government’s veiling laws. Reports of her torture and death sparked a nationwide uprising, with people flooding the streets and posting on social media to protest the repression of women and minorities.

But many women who had participated in the Woman, Life, Freedom movement were angry and disgusted at Netanyahu’s remarks. “When he used Woman, Life, Freedom in his speech, I wanted to throw up,” said Melina Rozehkhan, now a political science student at Columbia University. “How are they going to free Iranian women? By bombing and killing them?” asked nutritionist Dr. Leila Dehghan.

While Israel claimed the war would liberate Iranian women, many of those women say it has instead set back the Woman, Life, Freedom movement. Israeli attacks killed hundreds, including women, and left widespread destruction and economic hardship, forcing many in the movement to focus on basic survival. At the same time, women’s ability to protest has been further restricted as the Islamic Republic intensifies its repression, targeting activists and social media users. Yet even as progress is rolled back, new networks have emerged or been revived since the war’s outbreak, with a growing emphasis on anti-imperialism.

Though it gained global attention in 2022, the roots of Woman, Life, Freedom go much further back, reaching into the everyday experiences of Iranian women that gave the movement its urgency.

Artist and filmmaker Tara Aghdashloo recalled growing up in a progressive household but still witnessing unequal treatment between men and women. Her brother had more freedom, while she faced stricter rules, including an earlier curfew. Years before the Woman, Life, Freedom movement gained momentum, Aghdashloo found herself campaigning against wearing hijab at her all-girls school. She would argue with her headmistress, pressing her to explain why students needed to cover their hair when no men were present in the building. Eventually, Aghdashloo’s campaign was successful. “That was my first taste of justice,” she said. “And so Woman, Life, Freedom immediately pulled me in.”

E., who was born and raised in Iran and later joined Iranians For Collective Liberation and co-founded the music empowerment group We Are Womxn Rising, remembers being 5 years old when Iran’s morality police began stalking and harassing her. Because she was tall for her age, the officers refused to believe she was so young and insisted she should already be wearing a hijab, which becomes compulsory in Iran at age 9. They attempted to drag her away to detention before her mother intervened, pulling her daughter to safety.

These brushes with state control help explain why the movement resonated across Iranian society. E. described how Iranians joined Woman, Life, Freedom, regardless of political differences, “not because it was a trend or a choice, but a necessity.”

Given the movement’s organic growth from such personal experiences, attempts at foreign co-optation felt all the more jarring to these women.

For Aghdashloo, outsiders who position themselves as spokespeople for “helpless Iranian women” come across as deeply patronizing. Similarly, E. argued that the attacks by Israel and the US directly contradict the essence of Woman, Life, Freedom. “You cannot package Woman, Life, Freedom from the perspective of a nation-state or patriarchal power or geopolitical games because Woman, Life, Freedom resists all of that; its very core is about humanity and liberation for all,” she said.