World / Why the Women of This Tiny Palestinian Village Went on Hunger Strike After the murder of local activist Awdah Hathaleen, his loved ones said they wouldn’t eat until his body was returned.

Khadra Hathaleen, mother of a Palestinian activist who witnesses say was shot by an Israeli settler, is seen in Umm al-Khair, West Bank, Monday, August 4, 2025, while on hunger strike to call for Israel to return his body. (Julia Frankel / AP)

Note: a few hours after this story was published, news broke that Israel had returned the body of Awdah Hathaleen to his family. He has now been laid to rest; Al Jazeera reported that Israel “tried to block mourners from joining the funeral.⁠”

Nearly every woman in the occupied West Bank village of Umm al Khair has refused to eat since Thursday, July 31.

The hunger strike erupted as part of a demand that Israeli authorities return the body of slain 31-year-old Awdah Hathaleen—a beloved community leader, father, and activist—to his hometown.

Hathaleen, who helped make the Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, was killed in broad daylight on July 28 after an Israeli settler armed with a pistol and heavy machinery opened fire on a group of Palestinians. The incident marks yet another episode in the intensifying ordeal of settler attacks and home demolitions in Umm al Khair and across the West Bank.

Hathaleen’s accused killer, Yinon Levi, has faced international sanctions in the past due to his documented history of violence against Palestinians. He owns an illegal farming outpost in the Hebron Hills and a demolition company that contracts with the Israeli military. Levi was released from a brief house arrest on Friday after the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court concluded that evidence on the ground substantiates his claim of self-defense. However, sources at the scene report that the Palestinians who confronted the settlers were unarmed, and footage of the encounter shows a flustered Levi shooting wildly.

Israeli police say that they will return Hathaleen’s remains only if the family agrees to hold an expeditious burial at night in a nearby city and limit the funerary gathering to 15 people. But community members argue that these conditions are restrictive and hinder a traditional Muslim burial. “Awdah was the person who loved Umm al Khair the most,” says Ekhlas Hathaleen, a striker and wife of Awdah’s older brother. “Why not bury him in the area where he was born? The area he served? All his life, he breathed Umm al Khair’s air.”

“None of us can feel any sense of calm, closure, or rest until we can give him a proper burial,” says Sara Hathaleen, another striker and the sister-in-law of Awdah Hathaleen.

In the week since Hathaleen’s murder, the Israeli military declared Umm al Khair a “closed military zone” and raided the community—detaining several Palestinians and two foreign activists. Sara’s husband was among those apprehended. Most have been released.

The idea of a hunger strike emerged soon after Hathaleen’s murder. The moment she found out about his death, his wife, Hanady Hathaleen, pledged to stop eating and drinking until his body was returned to their village. In solidarity, over 60 women aged 15–70 agreed to participate in the hunger strike. “If Hanady can’t eat, we can’t eat,” says Ekhlas.

“Striking is in our hands. It’s what we feel we can do as women,” says Sara. Ekhlas adds, “If there was anything else we could have done, we would have done it, but we couldn’t. This is all we can offer—abstaining from eating.”

The action was organized on a WhatsApp chat that the women of Umm al Khair share. While hunger strikes have long been a tool used in Palestinian resistance, Ekhlas notes that “it’s the first time we’ve ever taken a step like this in Umm al Khair.”