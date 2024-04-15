World / Will Benjamin Netanyahu Drag America Into a Big Middle Eastern War? Biden is for pushing de-escalation—but Israel could still go rogue.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hugs US President Joe Biden upon arrival at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, NBC News carried a remarkable report on Joe Biden’s contradictory response to the recent escalation in the Middle East, which started on April 1 when Israel bombed an Iranian consulate in Damascus (killing 16 people including an Iranian brigadier general). This was followed by Iran’s launch of missile and drone attacks on Israel in Saturday (with almost all the incoming projectiles thwarted by anti-missile systems, resulting in no deaths and only one person seriously injured). According to NBC, “President Joe Biden, who has publicly reinforced his administration’s ‘ironclad’ commitment to Israel’s defense, has privately expressed concern that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to drag Washington into a broader conflict, three people familiar with his comments said.”

The NBC report quoted a “senior defense official” who described the Israeli attack on the consulate as “catastrophically escalatory.” The official added, “I don’t think they had a strategy. Israelis don’t always make the best strategic decisions.”

To anyone committed to coherent policymaking and even elementary logic, this report raises a serious question: Why would Biden publicly promise “ironclad” support for a nation he also (albeit privately) thinks is trying to drag the United States into catastrophic war, one which could easily destroy Biden’s presidency as well lead to countless deaths?

In truth, this public/private dichotomy is a familiar Biden tactic. Since the start of the current Middle Eastern crisis with the October 7 attack, Joe Biden has been speaking out of both sides of his mouth, saying one thing in private while doing and talking differently in public. The usual formula has been for Biden to express private “frustration” and “concern” over the enormous number of Palestinian civilian causalities while being much more muted in his public criticism and continuing to offer Israel a blank check of military aid and diplomatic protection. Thus, on October 10, 2023, the New York Post reported, “President Biden privately urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to minimize civilian casualties.” This urging had absolutely no impact. Another typical example came a few months later in a NBC report from February 12 that stated, “Biden disparages Netanyahu in private but hasn’t significantly changed U.S. policy toward Israel and Gaza.”

This two-faced policy is an outgrowth of Biden’s “bear-hug” strategy with Israel, where he closely embraces the Jewish state, offering it nearly unlimited support, in the hopes that this closeness will give him the leverage to persuade Israel to make a settlement with the Palestinians and to avoid launching a larger regional war.

I argued last December that this strategy was a disaster, since it has only emboldened Netanyahu’s dangerous policies of punitive warfare against the civilians of Gaza combined with provocative attacks on Iranian allies in Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere. Fawaz Gerges, an international relations professor at the London School of Economics, made the same point to to NBC:

“The strategy of the Biden administration has failed miserably. Biden is sleepwalking the U.S. into another catastrophic war in the Middle East. His overarching goal of preventing the war in Gaza from escalating into neighboring countries has failed,” Gerges said. “Biden has failed to influence Netanyahu’s decisions either in Gaza or towards Iran.”

Yet, if the Biden administration’s carte blanche to Israel helped created the current disaster, the White House deserves credit now for pursuing a policy of de-escalation. Notably, the White House has strengthened back channels to Iran, which were of immense help in making sure that Iran’s counter-attack was carefully calibrated (tellingly, the Iranians only targeted military sites). After the attack, Biden also took a conciliatory approach, emphasizing the lack of damage done to Israel. Reuters reports, “President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the U.S. will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran.” In other words, Biden is, if only privately, insisting that the United States will not be dragged into the large-scale Middle Eastern War that Netanyahu wants.

Writing on Twitter (now called X), Suzanne DiMaggio, a fellow at the Carnegie endowment, noted: