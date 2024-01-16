World / Biden Has to Reject the “Mission Accomplished” Delusion The president and his top advisers are prisoners of nostalgic fantasies.

President Joe Biden speaks to the press before heading to Camp David. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

George W. Bush may fancy himself a painter, but his greatest contribution to the visual arts is in photography. On May 1, 2003, Bush created indelible images of imperial hubris when he arrived, via a Lockheed S-3 Viking, on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and declared victory in the Iraq War, then only six weeks old. Bedecked and beclowned in a flight suit—though he’d served as a pilot in the Texas National Guard, he was not qualified to land a jet on a carrier, and though the event was carefully stage-managed to conceal this fact, arrived as a mere passenger on the Lincoln—Bush took a group photo with sailors who had just participated in combat operations in the Persian Gulf and then delivered a speech in front of a red-white-and-blue banner reading “Mission Accomplished.”

In his speech Bush famously proclaimed, “Major combat operations in Iraq have ended. In the battle of Iraq, the United States and our allies have prevailed.” In fact, the war Bush had launched was just starting to get heated, with the American occupation triggering a ferocious insurgency, which itself led to an even more murderous counterinsurgency under the rubric of “the Surge.” Far being the end of a successful mission, Bush’s speech came at the cusp of a much wider regime of torture, assassination, and slaughter. The United States would retain troops in Iraq for another eight years—at the end of which Bush’s larger project of a Middle East remade in America’s image stood revealed as world-historical folly.

The “Mission Accomplished” photo remains an iconic snapshot of the blindness of imperialism at its most presumptuous, the perfect emblem of self-satisfied power utterly detached from reality. Remarkably, there are some in Joe Biden’s White House who are hoping to copy Bush’s folly and portray a president mired in a deepening quagmire as a triumphant conqueror.

George W. Bush addresses the nation aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, 2003. (Stephen Jaffe / AFP via Getty Images)

A HuffPost piece by Akbar Shahid Ahmed reports that Brett McGurk, a top-level White House adviser who has played a shaping role in Biden’s foreign policy, is circulating a plan for a whirlwind negotiation of a alliance between Israel and Saudi Arabia after the current Gaza war ends. According to HuffPost, McGurk’s vision is outlined in “a top-secret document shared in some circles of the Washington national security establishment” and “envisions Biden traveling to the region in the coming months on ‘a victory tour’ to claim credit for an Israel-Saudi deal as an answer to Gaza’s pain.”

Any “victory tour” in the wake of the horrific civilian carnage in Gaza would be as self-discrediting as the “Mission Accomplished” speech. Equally delusional is the idea that a Saudi-Israeli deal would magically bring peace to the Middle East. The dream of a regional pact uniting the United States with formerly hostile allies has dominated policymaking for the better part of the last decade, uniting the Trump and Biden administrations in their shared commitment to the “Abraham Accords” framework. The Abraham Accords are based on the premise that the way to secure lasting American hegemony in the Middle East is to create a broad anti-Iran alliance that integrates Saudi Arabia and Israel. The subsidiary goal of this framework is to sideline the problem of Palestinian statelessness by marginalizing Iran, a powerful patron of Palestinian nationalism. Instead of a state, the Palestinians would be given an economic development program paid for by the wealthy Arab autocracies.

Biden’s McGurk plan is nothing less the Trump Abraham Accords redux—an attempt to revive an already discredited agenda. Both the Hamas attack of October 7 and Israel’s devastation of Gaza make clear that the Palestinian issue cannot be sidelined but is one of the central fault lines in the region. Moreover, an anti-Iranian alliance will not bring peace but heighten the dangers of a regional war that pits the United States and its allies against a wide array of regional militias allied with Iran. The dangers of that regional war are already on the rise, with the United Sates now engaged in active combat with Yemen’s breakaway Houthi regime, which is blockading shipping in the Red Sea in protest against the Israeli siege of Gaza.

Even if it were feasible, the McGurk plan would merely speed up the current drift to a larger regional war.

But a revived Abraham Accords might not even be possible, which would leave the United States isolated from local allies even as it picks a fight with Iran. The horrific images that have been coming out of Gaza for the last 100 days make it hard for any Arab government—even one as notoriously autocratic as Saudi Arabia—to make a separate peace with Israel. As HuffPost notes, “A recently conducted poll of Saudis by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy found that nearly 96% believe Arab states should cut any ties with Israel over its conduct in Gaza, and Saudi Arabia has long maintained that it will not establish ties with Israel unless the Israelis permit the establishment of a Palestinian state.”