Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, joins Nation editorial director and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel in conversation at noon on Wednesday, May 27, to talk about the right’s use of the coronavirus pandemic to attack reproductive rights. Register now to join us for $10. And check out the schedule of upcoming Nation virtual events. Ad Policy

Our virtual series, “Conversations With The Nation,” helps to support rigorous progressive journalism at a critical moment in our history. Environmental activist and author Bill McKibben, Representatives Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, and the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II have joined us. Sign up for Nation e-mails to receive new speaker announcements and invitations to future events.