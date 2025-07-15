Trump Is the Confederacy’s Revenge A mass shooting in New Orleans eerily foretold the return of white supremacy to the White House. Edit

Donald Trump speaks at his victory rally on January 19, 2025, in Washington, DC, one day before being sworn back into office as president. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Deborah “Big Red” Cotton and I met by getting shot together. Deb and I were two of the 20 victims of the biggest mass shooting in New Orleans’s modern history when gunmen sprayed bullets into a second line parade on Mother’s Day, May 12, 2013. CNN, Al Jazeera, and other networks broadcast live from a blood-spattered intersection near the French Quarter amid fears that the shooting was a copy-cat of the Boston Marathon terrorist attack a month earlier.

Deb made headlines of her own a few days later when, on the verge of death, she publicly forgave two young Black men accused of the shooting. Age 48, Deborah Cotton was an African American writer and social justice activist who had relocated to New Orleans in 2005, three months before Hurricane Katrina left 80 percent of the city underwater. Much of her writing and activism over the subsequent eight years had sought to reform the notoriously corrupt, violent, racist New Orleans Police Department, a mission eventually embraced by the US Department of Justice under president Barack Obama, which placed the NOPD under a federal consent decree 10 months before the Mother’s Day shooting.

Somehow, a medical miracle pulled Deb back from the abyss of death, at least for a while. When she and I met in person some months later, we bonded over the fact that we were both writers and had both been shot, though she far more grievously than I. Of course, we also talked a lot about what happened the day that fate brought us together. Were the police right that two young Black men fired the shots that sent so many people to the hospital, including two 10-year-old children? Why had those men, or whoever did do the shooting, fired into a peaceful crowd made up almost entirely of Black people? (I was one of the few white people there.) And wasn’t it eerie that the shooting took place at a second line parade, a source and symbol of African American resistance to white supremacy in a city that had the largest slave market in the United States?

During a particularly animated conversation one night over dinner, Deb declared that I was “called” to write my next book about what the Mother’s Day shooting revealed about the tangled, contested story of race in America. Deb felt strongly that Black and white Americans alike remained trapped in the patterns of our shared past, patterns that would keep repeating themselves unless squarely faced and disrupted. Electing the country’s first Black president in 2008 had been a glorious step forward—“I love, love, love Obama,” Deb once told me—but there was far to go before the US fully lived up to its founding ideals of equality and justice for all.

It was opinions like these that put Deb’s writing and activism in the same political tradition as The Nation, where I’ve long been a contributing writer. The Nation, one of America’s oldest continually publishing magazines, was established in 1865 by a handful of abolitionists who, unlike some of their comrades in the movement, believed that victory in the Civil War and the formal end of slavery did not mean that the struggle for justice was over—far from it. Edwin Lawrence Godkin and Wendell Phillips Garrison, the magazine’s founding editors, argued that much more work was required to secure true equality, and that a magazine of ideas and conviction could make a vital contribution to that goal. Godkin and Garrison recognized that the habits of mind and the relations of production that took root across the South during more than a century of slavery would not be easily reformed, as dispatches from former Confederate states published in the magazine’s “The South as It Is” series made vividly clear.

Today, amid the horrors and chaos of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, I wonder if even the far-sighted Godkin and Garrison would have imagined that the US would still be repeating the patterns of its past 160 years later.

Deb lived long enough to watch Trump run for president the first time, in 2015—to watch as Trump built a political base by baselessly accusing the country’s first Black president of not having been born in the United States and thus being in office illegally. Deb had done lots of therapy in her life, trying to come to terms with the trauma of being kidnapped away from her mother as a toddler—by her own father, no less—so she was familiar with the axiom “We repeat what we don’t repair.” Majoring in Black studies at San Francisco State University taught her that the same principle could hold true for traumatized nations. The 2016 presidential election validated that belief: Only a nation that had not repaired its racist past, Deb thought, could repeat it by electing a candidate as blatantly racist as Trump.

Deb helped me understand that Trump’s 2016 victory fit an enduring pattern in US history. As I explained in the book she urged me to write, Big Red’s Mercy, “Whenever Black people made real or even perceived gains toward freedom and equality—after the Civil War ended formal slavery, after Black people fleeing Southern terror moved to Northern cities during World War I, after the Supreme Court outlawed segregated public schools in 1954—an angry, often violent, backlash erupted among a large number of White people, White people who liked things the way they had always been, who thought Black people getting ahead meant White people were falling behind, who feared that the country they knew was vanishing in favor of a new order.”